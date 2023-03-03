Ambassador Cindy McCain named head of UN food program

Cindy McCain on Jan. 5, 2023.

Ambassador Cindy McCain will leave her post next month as a Biden administration representative to the United Nations on food issues to lead the U.N.'s World Food Program.

The move, which was formally announced Friday, burnishes McCain's history of humanitarian work and deepens her involvement in a global issue worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In its announcement, the U.N. agency said McCain takes over "at a moment when the world confronts the most serious food security crisis in modern history."

"The increasing number of conflicts, climate shocks and economic turmoil have led to a sharp rise in the number of acutely food-insecure people struggling to get enough food to feed their families — up almost 200 million since before the coronavirus pandemic. (The World Food Program) provided more than 158 million people with food, cash and vouchers in 2022, more than in any previous year, and received a record $14 billion in funding."

Her impending departure first was reported earlier in the week by Devex, a media outlet that covers global development issues.

McCain was confirmed as the ambassador to the U.N.'s food agencies in October 2021. The post came after she memorably endorsed President Joe Biden, who was a longtime friend to her and her late husband, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Her backing was seen as among the most important Republican defections that helped pave the way for Biden's win. Her home state of Arizona was the closest contest in the country.

The World Food Program, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, is currently led by David Beasley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina. His six-year term expires April 4, which is when McCain will succeed him.

Politico reported that Beasley would consider running for the U.S. Senate if Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., enters the 2024 presidential race or if Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., retires.

Not long after McCain joined the Biden administration, Russia injected new instability to international food markets with its invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with The Arizona Republic last month, McCain said Ukraine and the food issue dominated concerns at the annual Global Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We talked about it at great length,” she said. “Food security is the No. 1 issue now, not just in regards to what is happening in Ukraine, but the fallout from it because grains are not getting out.”

She said the Russians thwarted the Black Sea Grain Initiative that was negotiated by the U.N. last summer and is intended to provide safe passage of Ukrainian exports from three ports.

The temporary deal was extended in November and is set to expire this month. Moscow has indicated it wants relief from some economic sanctions if it is to allow Ukrainian exports to flow beyond the current deal.

“They’re stalling the boats and the inspectors aren’t getting in, so the grain is not going out,” McCain said while inspecting conditions in the African nation of Zambia.

“What does that mean? We’re in Africa. Africa is struggling now because they don’t have the grain because it’s stuck up in the Black Sea. The trickle-down effect is devastating.”

