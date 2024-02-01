‘Ambassador for poetry and the arts’: Introducing Kansas City’s first poet laureate

As she was named Kansas City’s first poet laureate on Thursday, Melissa Ferrer Civil explained how, as a Black woman, poetry transformed her life.

“Poetry helped me to find my voice and my agency,” Ferrer Civil told a gathering at City Hall. “To be accountable, to be responsible, to be me and to be free.”

At the gathering, Mayor Quinton Lucas noted the timing of her appointment.

“I think it is so special in particular that we are here on the first day of Black History Month as we celebrate uplifting, incredible, contributions of Black Americans in our community and as we take the time to share their voices. …

“Melissa is somebody who follows an outstanding tradition,” he said, and compared her to legends of the literary world such as James Baldwin and Alice Walker.

“Kansas City’s poet laureate will be an ambassador for poetry and the arts in the community, encouraging the teaching, reading and writing of poetry as an avenue for education, culture and entertainment,” he said.

Melissa Ferrer Civil was applauded after reciting a new poem, “Mounting Meditations on the Shoulders of Giants.” Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced her to the crowd.

Ferrer Civil, who is also a performer, organizer and educator, spoke about how poetry alleviated her own feelings of isolation and insecurity. She hopes to maximize the exposure of poetry to all ages in the city.

“As poet Laureate, I will plan programming that teaches poetry as a medium for transformation, liberation, reclamation,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with Ferrer Civil reciting a new poem, “Mounting Meditations on the Shoulders of Giants” where she paid homage to her heroes like Maya Angelou and Nikki Giovanni who inspired her to write.

“let them all inherit a bright brand new world

free from shackles of the void

and the violences we’ve unfurled

let them remember those who steadily pressed on

let them give thanks

let them sing life’s song

ancestors and predecessors

all who live in love’s light

Because of you, we are

Because we are, they all will be alright.”