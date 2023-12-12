What Ambassador Town Center bar, restaurant has announced its closure?

World of Beer located in Ambassador Town Center is now closed

Lafayette's bar and restaurant that offered more than 50 beers on tap and an additional 500 beers by the bottle or can is closed.

The World of Beer closure was confirmed with a written notice posted on the establishment's front door, stating, "We've ceased our business operations in Lafayette, LA effective December 11." The notice also thanks the community for allowing them to be apart of it.

The Lafayette location of World of Beer was about 4,500 square feet and included an outdoor patio. The venue featured live entertainment from local musicians every Friday and Saturday night and a beer brunch.

World of Beer has more than 50 locations. The Lafayette location opened three years ago and was the third in Louisiana. A Metairie location closed in 2019, according to NOLA news.

With the Lafayette closure, there are no current Louisiana locations.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: World of Beer in Ambassador Town Center announces closure Dec. 11