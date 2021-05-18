Ambassador's wife accused of slapping a store assistant in South Korea has claimed diplomatic immunity

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Belgian Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, left, was seen on security footage slapping a clothing store employee, center.
Belgian Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, left, was seen on security footage slapping a clothing store employee, center. CCTV footage/Reuters

The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is claiming diplomatic immunity to avoid charges after she was accused of slapping a store employee in the face.

Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, was apparently seen on security footage shared online slapping an employee at a clothing store in April, CNN reported. Staff had accused Xiang of stealing a jacket, sparking the altercation.

Lescouhier apologized for his wife's actions in a video shared on Instagram, and said she was "cooperating actively with the police."

Seoul Metropolitan Police, however, told CNN that Xiang had exercised diplomatic immunity, which she's entitled to under the Vienna Convention.

Police said prosecution in the case would be dropped because of her immunity.

