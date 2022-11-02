AMBER alert: 1-year-old child dies after father kidnapped her, police say

A 1-year-old child died Wednesday morning outside of Houston after being abducted by her father which resulted in a police chase, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Leylani Ordonez was last seen Tuesday at about 6 p.m. in the care of a babysitter before Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, took her, Rosenberg public information officer Lt. Suni Jugueta said. Ordonez also died.

Jugueta said he reportedly stabbed the owner of a local auto business, Riverside Auto Collision Center, and stole his tow truck before taking Leylani. Police sent out the AMBER alert at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Sugar Land police found Ordonez in the truck at about 2 a.m. near an HEB store. A 45-minute chase ensued after he refused to stop. Police ended the chase near Rosenberg after laying out spikes that caused a tire to pop and the vehicle to veer off the road, Jugueta said.

Ordonez exited the vehicle holding Leylani, who was covered in blood, before proceeding to stab himself in the torso, Jugueta said.

Police took the child to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Jugueta said the cause of death was stab wounds.

Jugueta said as of now a motive is not known, but is the focus of the investigation. Ordonez and Leylani's mother were separated at the time of the incident, Jugueta said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: AMBER alert: 1-year-old child, father dead after chase, police say