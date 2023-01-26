Amber Alert for 13-week-old boy missing from Kemp, Texas; baby believed to be with mom

Texas authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-week-old boy believed to be taken by his mother from a domestic violence shelter in Kemp, according to the alert.

Xyavier Calliste, a Black 13-week-old boy with brown eyes and black hair, 23 inches and 8 pounds, was last seen with 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams in an unknown vehicle, according to Kemp police and the Amber Alert.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking anybody with information on their whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Police in Kemp said they were notified around 9:23 p.m. Wednesday of a possible abduction at a domestic violence shelter that houses abused or recovering mothers and their children. There, they were told that Williams arrived Sunday with her infant son, Xyavier, who was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services but allowed to stay at the shelter with his mother.

On Wednesday, Williams left the shelter with Xyavier, according to police. She is wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody.

Xyavier is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula, according to police. Both the formula and medication were left behind.

Police said it is unknown if the child’s biological father, who is from North Carolina and has ties to Smith County and Dallas, had anything to do with the abduction.