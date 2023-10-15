Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted from Burger King in Columbus

From top to bottom, left to right: Mikaela Harrell, Kaila Spires, Kylie Horne, Kylann Harper (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A 4-year-old and 11-year-old were abducted from a Burger King in Columbus Sunday morning. A second suspect has been identified.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued the AMBER Alert, saying the girls are in "extreme danger."

Two adult female suspects have been identified in the case as 49-year-old Mikaela Harrell and Kaila Spires. According to the NCMEC, Spires is the girls' mother.

Kylann Harper, 4, is 3-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.

Kylie Horne, 11, is 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has brown, straight shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white Croc shoes.

Originally, the NCMEC said authorities were searching for a 2011 blue or gray Honda CR-V with the Georgia license plate #TGS7835.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations later reported the suspects may have switched cars and could now be traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus with the Georgia license plate #SBZ8631.

Police believe they may be headed toward Ocilla, also in south Georgia.

The connection between the two suspects has not been made clear yet.

If you see the suspects and the girls, or have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Columbus Police Department immediately at 706-225-4366.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.