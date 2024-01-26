Amber Alert update: 2 Lake County children safe, mother in custody

Two missing children from Lake County who were the subject of an Amber Alert issued Thursday in Florida have been found safe in Louisiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Five-year-old Tillie and 1-year-old Natalia Williams were found by Louisiana authorities in the custody of their mother Dixie, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell in a press statement.

Dixie Williams, 41, is now in custody for a kidnapping warrant the sheriff’s office obtained, Herrell said.

The alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement noting the children were last seen on the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento.

Natalia had been wearing a pink pajama dress with a heart and pink pants. Tilli had been wearing a gray or navy-blue top with multicolored hearts and sweatpants.