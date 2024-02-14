AMBER Alert activated for toddler abducted in Long Beach

Authorities have activated an AMBER Alert after a toddler was abducted in Long Beach Tuesday.

The child was identified as Justin Chan, a 4-year-old boy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The boy was taken near Linden Avenue and 1st Street at around 5:46 p.m. He was inside his family’s car when his parent stepped outside and away from the car, leaving the engine running, according to Long Beach police.

That’s when a suspect hopped into the driver’s seat and drove away while the boy was still inside.

The stolen vehicle police are searching for is described as a 2021 gray-colored Honda Accord sedan, with Califonia license plate 8XPG349.

Justin Chan, 4, and the suspect’s vehicle he was last seen being driven away in on Feb. 13, 2024. (California Highway Patrol)

Justin Chan, 4, in photos from the Long Beach Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

A gray Honda Accord sedan sought by police for a child abduction on Feb. 14, 2024. (California Highway Patrol)

A gray Honda Accord sedan sought by police for a child abduction on Feb. 14, 2024. (Long Beach Police Department)

Chan is described as an Asian male standing 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red pants.

The suspect’s description remains unknown, authorities said.

Anyone who may have spotted the toddler or the stolen vehicle or may have information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.