Amber Alert: Authorities search for autistic 14-year-old missing from Liberty City

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old who has autism on Saturday afternoon. He disappeared from his Miami home on Friday and authorities are asking for help finding him.

Around 4 p.m., Jose Bolaños left his home in the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Terrace, in the Liberty City area, Miami police said. Detectives, bloodhounds, helicopters and marine patrols were searching for Bolaños over the last 24 hours.

Police say they have “exhausted all measures” and are urging the public to keep an eye out for him.

Bolaños is 5’9” and 127 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, possibly a school uniform, with khaki pants.

MISSING JUVENILE: We need assistance locating 14-year-old, Jose Bolaños who is autistic. He was last seen on 9/8/23 at around 4:00p.m. at 1800 block of N.W. 55 Terrace. If you know his whereabouts please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/zhgsRepLaF — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 9, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.