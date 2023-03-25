Des Moines police investigating after 10-month-old girl at center of Amber Alert found safe

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating after a one-year-old child was abducted on Friday afternoon. She has since been found safe.

Officers responded to the reported abduction in the 21600 block of 24th Avenue South at about 1 p.m.

According to police, a man known to the child’s mother took the child and left without permission at about 6 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the DMPD.

A Good Samaritan found the child abandoned at an apartment complex in Vancouver, WA, and contacted the Vancouver Police Department.

The child is safe and being reunited with her family, according to DMPD.

Detectives with the DMPD will continue to investigate this incident.



