Amber Alert canceled, 15-year-old girl found safe

Muldrow police have reported a 15-year-old girl reportedly abducted Monday night has been found safe.

The girl was found safe in Poteau, according to reports. Police have reportedly made an arrest of a man in the case.

The Amber Alert was issued about 6 p.m. by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety after it was requested by Muldrow Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Muldrow police issue Amber Alert Monday night