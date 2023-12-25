UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old Stillwater boy

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – UPDATE 10:15 P.M.: Stillwater Police announced via Facebook that the Amber Alert they issued Sunday night for a 5-year-old boy from Stillwater was canceled.

ORIGINAL:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old boy was taken from his current guardian Sunday night in Stillwater and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old who was last seen at 81 South University Place in Stillwater around 5:30 p.m.

The child was described as being around 60 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Officials reported him last wearing a coat with blue dinosaurs on it, a red shirt, and Spiderman slippers.

The report stated that the child was taken by Shanna and Bradford Armstrong from his current guardian.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Suspects arrested after Saturday morning officer-involved shooting >

The suspects could be driving a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport with a license plate that reads NAE768 according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bradford (left) Shanna (right) Armstrong

Bradford is 40 years old, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair, and blue eyes. Shanna is 32 years old and weighs around 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

OHP asked that anyone who sees the child or knows anything about him possibly having been taken to call 9-1-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.