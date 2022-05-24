Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Fayetteville girl; kidnapping warrant issued for man

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday in the abduction of Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones, 7.

An Amber alert was canceled Tuesday in the alleged abduction of a 7-year-old Fayetteville girl, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department announced at 11:39 a.m. that Ivory Ne’Vana Quinones was found safe. It was not immediately clear if Lamar Rashad Kinlaw, 31, was charged in her abduction. Kinlaw allegedly took Ivory from her home in the 500 block of Pebble Bay Trail on May 2. Kinlaw is known to the child, but the exact relationship was not released.

The family reported the child missing at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Officer Jeremy Strickland said.

