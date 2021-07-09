Amber Alert canceled for child, baby on Navajo Nation

Jul. 9—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert issued for a young girl and baby boy who authorities say were abducted by their father Thursday evening from the Navajo Nation in Utah was canceled Friday morning, according to multiple news outlets.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, search and rescue crews found 3-month-old Braidin Begay and 16-month-old Bailey Begay south of Dolores, Colorado, KOAT reported.

The children were safe and reunited with their mother and family in Cortez, Colorado.

Their father, 35-year-old Brandon Begay was arrested without incident.

On Thursday, the Navajo Nation Police Department said 3-month-old Braidin and 16-month-old Bailey Begay were reported missing by their mother around 4:20 p.m.

Police said the children were last seen with their father Brandon Begay, 35, who took them from Aneth, Utah.

The NNPD said Brandon Begay had made threats of self-harm and the children are believed to be in danger if not located.