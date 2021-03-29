Amber Alert canceled for Grants child

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Mar. 29—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sunday Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl reportedly taken by her mother who does not have custody of her was canceled Monday morning, according to New Mexico State Police.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for the child, Mia Nolasco, who was taken by Michelle Nolasco, the girl's mother, according to the Grants Police Department.

State police said Monday she has been found and is safe.

Grants Police said in a news release that the child was last seen at Roberta's Place, which is a domestic violence shelter and program in Grants, at 11:14 a.m. The child was recently wearing red pajamas with polka dots, according to police.

Police said Michelle Nolasco, 30, is about five-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a black shirt and grey sweatpants.

Additional details about the case weren't released on Sunday.

