Amber alert canceled after missing West Virginia child found in Kentucky

An Amber alert for a missing 6-year-old girl out of West Virginia has been canceled after she was found in Kentucky Wednesday, according to Winchester police.

Shana Carf was arrested by authorities after a brief pursuit on I-64 in Clark County, during which she hit multiple police cruisers, Winchester police said. She’s been charged with multiple counts of assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief and other charges related to the incident.

According to WKYT, Carf was the 6 year old’s mother. A court order issued Tuesday said Carf was not supposed to have custody of the child, per WKYT.

The child was unharmed in the incident, according to Winchester police.

“The Winchester Police Department would like to thank our West Virginia and Kentucky State Police Departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, our officers and dispatchers, for their professional assistance in bringing this to a safe conclusion,” Winchester police said in a Facebook post.