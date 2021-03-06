Amber Alert canceled for mother, 2 girls
Mar. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Police say a mother and two daughters are safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the three on Friday, according to a post on the State Police Twitter.
The post said Gyillcinda Holyan, 22, and her daughters Isabelle Salas, 3, and Anaya Holyan, 2, "have been located and are safe."
State Police initially said the mother and daughters were possibly abducted by Ceasar Salas, 20, and possibly headed to Pecos,TX or Mexico.
The Carlsbad Police Department said they received a 911 call from Gyillcinda Holyan who said she was in Carlsbad and needed help, according to a CPD Facebook post.
The post said officers pinged the cell phone to the 800 block of Presidio and further information led police to believe Caesar Salas had taken the three.