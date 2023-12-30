Amber Alert canceled after Ohio mother returns daughter she ran away with after alleged stabbing

An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 1-year-old Ohio child was brought to police.

Choice Walters was taken to the Lakewood Police Department Friday afternoon, WOIO in Cleveland reported. She appeared to be healthy.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search continues after Ohio mother allegedly stabs husband, runs away with daughter

As previously reported, Choice’s mother, Ariel Walters, allegedly stabbed her husband on Christmas Eve. She left the scene at their Lakewood home with Choice, prompting the Amber Alert.

Police said Ariel, 29, and her attorney brought the child to the police department.

Ariel has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, according to WEWS in Cleveland.