Amber Alert canceled for Saco children, 8 and 6

Oct. 4—Police in Massachusetts arrested a 27-year-old Saco woman after she fled Maine with her two children on Monday, briefly triggering a statewide Amber Alert.

Saco police said Alexandra Vincent fled Maine with her two children, age 6 and 8, after a judge issued an order removing the children and placing them in the custody of another guardian.

After Vincent learned of the statewide alert, she called the Saco Police Department and turned herself in to the Woburn, Massachusetts, police department, said Saco Lt. Ken Foss.

The children are safe with police until arrangements can be made to bring them back to Maine, Foss said.

Police said Vincent fled Saco with her children after a judge issued a preliminary order of protection granting custody to another guardian. Police and workers from the Department of Health and Human Services went to a home on Ferry Road to enforce the judicial order but found Vincent had left.

A judge issued a warrant for Vincent's arrest on a charge of criminal restraint by a parent, which is a felony. She is being held in Massachusetts and will face extradition to Maine. The Amber Alert lasted for more than an hour.