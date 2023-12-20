Amber Alert canceled: Teen girl last seen in Imperial County found

SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old missing girl, who was last seen on Dec. 10 in Imperial County, has been found, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 8:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert for Raine Gonzales.

Before Gonzales was located, she was last seen on Dec. 10 with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero on I Street and 18th Street in Brawley, according to law enforcement.

CHP believed the pair were in a 2007 silver Mercedes-Benz C230 with California license plate 5ZFS158.

On Dec. 17, the FBI offered up to a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Gonzales.

There is no information on how Gonzales was located.

