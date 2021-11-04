Amber Alert cancelled after 1-year-old found safe

Nov. 4—Authorities cancelled an Amber Alert Wednesday night after finding a 1-year-old boy following a reported abduction in Northeast Albuquerque.

Ray Wilson, State Police spokesman, said Christopher Chavez "has been located and is safe."

Earlier, State Police said Christopher was taken between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by Lia Chavez, 17, from the 4500 block of Sherwood NE, near San Pedro and Osuna.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Christopher was found "due to the diligent work of the officers and detectives of the Albuquerque Police Department" but gave no other details.

"Detectives are currently conducting interviews into this incident," he said.