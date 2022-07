Jul. 27—Authorities said a 1-year-old boy has been found safe after being taken from his mother's home Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said Regin Gutierrez "has been located and is safe."

An Amber Alert was issued after, according to State Police, Gutierrez was abducted by 35-year-old Jody Ellis. Wilson did not say when the boy was taken.