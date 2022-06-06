Amber alert cancelled after toddler, reportedly abducted in York County, found in Philly

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old girl, who authorities said was taken from a convenience store.

The alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. when the toddler, Mya Campbell, was recovered and found to be safe, state police said in a tweet.

Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, Springettsbury Township Police Chief Todd King said during a news conference Sunday evening. She is safe, healthy, and in good spirits. She was being checked at a local hospital.

Amber Alert pic.twitter.com/tm9VJfOe7q — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 5, 2022

Police are working to reunite Mya with her family.

Mya was in a 2005 Suzuki XL7 that was stolen around 3:19 p.m. Sunday from the Royal Farms near Route 30, King said. Using surveillance video, authorities developed a suspect, 27-year-old Maria McKenzie, and an Amber Alert was issued around 5:10 p.m.

During the investigation, police learned that McKenzie was heading to the Philadelphia area, and law enforcement in the city was notified, King said. Philadelphia Police found the toddler and the vehicle just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say there is no known relationship between family of the toddler and McKenzie, who got into the car after Mya's mother exited it. Police said McKenzie is familiar with Philadelphia and previously had a residence there.

McKenzie is not in police custody, King said.

In the Amber Alert, police described McKenzie as 5-feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds and with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a brown jacket.

Police said a thorough investigation will be done.

Having a child abducted is something police never want to face, the chief said.

"So when we found her and she was safe, it couldn't have been a better feeling," he said.

Anyone with information should call 911.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Amber alert canceled after toddler missing from York County is found safe