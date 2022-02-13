Suspect in custody, 2 girls in stolen SUV in Lee’s Summit found safe: Amber Alert

Authorities on Sunday took a suspect into custody and canceled an Amber Alert after two children, who were inside an SUV that was stolen in Lee’s Summit, were found safe.

About 3 p.m., a 2015 Ford Edge was taken from a driveway in the area of SW 3rd Street and SW Winterpark Drive, according to the Lee’s Summit Police Department. It was occupied by two girls, ages 4 years old and 8 months old.

In the Amber Alert, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the vehicle was taken while warming up.

Police had asked anyone who sees the SUV to call 911 immediately. Within 30 minutes, police said the children had been found safe and a suspect had been taken into custody.