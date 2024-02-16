Amber Alert: Husband claims wife killed missing 5-year-old boy, according to 911 call

Officers are still looking for a missing Ohio five-year-old boy and his foster mother.

State troopers sent out an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning saying that the boy, identified Darnell Taylor was taken from the 900 block Reeb Avenue around 3 a.m.

Columbus Police released a 911 call on Thursday afternoon from her husband claiming she might have killed the boy during a news conference.

“My wife just…she killed our foster child. She told me she killed our foster child.”

The call came in around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police also released video of the first officer passing a gray jeep they now think the suspect, Pammy Maye, 48, was driving.

She left the home on Reeb Avenue in a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Ohio license plate JIGGZII.

Darnell is described as having black hair and brown eyes. It is believed that Darnell was last seen wearing Spiderman pajamas and white boots.

Maye is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes.

The vehicle was found just before 6 a.m. in Brooklyn, Ohio near Cleveland on Wednesday, but the woman and boy were not located, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

There is a warrant out for her arrest. She has been charged with kidnapping and endangering a child.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Tipline at 614-645-2228 or 911.

They can also call the Central Ohio Crimestoppers line at 614-645-8477.

