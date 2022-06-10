Amber alert: Infant abducted in Buckeye allegedly by his mother

The Buckeye Police Department issued an Amber Alert after 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was allegedly abducted by his 19-year-old mother Jessica Jones Angulo on Friday morning.

Angulo and three others broke into a home near Baseline and Miller roads in Buckeye at around 12:30 a.m., where they threatened the residents with a gun, assaulted them and then left with Raylon, police said. One of the home's residents was Raylon's father, who has an ongoing custody dispute with Angulo.

One of the suspects, Jessica Howard Davila, 36, has already been found, as well as the vehicle suspected to have been used, Buckeye police said. Exzavior Jones, 19, an unidentified woman, and Angulo are still at large.

In a tweet, the department described Angulo as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and around 160 pounds. Jones, according to Buckeye police, is Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Raylon was wearing a black shirt and a diaper when he was taken.

Buckeye police are searching for 9-month-old Raylon Tucker and his biological mother, 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, after she took the baby in a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller. An Amber Alert has been issued. pic.twitter.com/ZemZ5ju2zo — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 10, 2022

The department asks the public to call 911 if they believe they've seen them.

