1-year-old girl who was in car when it was stolen from Ogletown 7-Eleven found safe

The New Castle County Police Department said they have located the 1-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car stolen in Ogletown Wednesday night.

Police posted on X at 6:50 p.m. that Journey Pennywell was found safely in Philadelphia, but said the stolen car is still missing.

Police said the vehicle is a gray 2010 Nissan Altima with damage to the rear passenger door and the Delaware license plate 562644.

County police are asking drivers to be on the lookout for a car that was stolen in Ogletown with a 1-year-old girl in the backseat.

The car was last seen driving toward Christiana Road (Route 273) and I-95 from the 7-Eleven at 60 S. Gerald Dr. in Ogletown at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who sees the car should immediately call 911.

Police said the man who stole the car was Black and wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket and camo pants. He initially got out of what police said was possibly a black Nissan Rogue or Mazda 6 before stealing the car. This car also drove off in the same direction.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Update: 1-year-old girl taken in stolen car found safe in Philadelphia