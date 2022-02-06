Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl taken from Mint Hill home, police say

A 1-year-old girl has gone missing in Mint Hill, North Carolina, prompting an Amber Alert, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was last seen Saturday, Feb. 5, at 5332 Quail Ridge Dr. in Mint Hill, the center reports. The city is southeast of Charlotte.

She was wearing “white pajamas with blue and pink animals” at the time, officials said.

Lilliana is about 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, officials said in a news release.

Investigators believe she may have been abducted, and Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39, is a suspect in the case, officials said.

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is white, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, officials said. He is believed to be driving “a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.”

“If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911,” the center says.

