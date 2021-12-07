Amber Alert issued after 1-year-old girl abducted in North Carolina, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued after the abduction of a 1-year-old child in North Carolina, officials said.

Ava Lee Pierce was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 6, after the child was taken during a visit with her mom last week, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 34-year-old Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, who doesn’t have parental rights, took the girl on Dec. 1. The disappearance was reported in Climax, an area roughly 70 miles west of Raleigh.

Now, officials are searching for the mother and child.

“Ava has a medical condition that requires medication which she does not have,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Ava is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. Ava was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.”

Parson is 5-4, weighs 120 pounds and has “brown hair and blue eyes” with sores on her face, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. She has a felony abduction warrant, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 336-318-6699, Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463 or 911. People should call 911 if they spot Ava or Parson, officials said.

