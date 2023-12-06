Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Anderson County

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Kentucky girl who was thought to be in the company of her father.

Kentucky State Police issued an alert for Zoi Price, 10, who is missing from Lawrenceburg with her biological father, Bradley Price, 61.

They were traveling in a silver or gray 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan with license plate 111TJL, according to the alert.

Zoi is a white female with shoulder-length brown hair. She weighs 90 pounds and is 4 feet 11 inches tall.

Bradley Price was described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds.

The alert stated that their direction of travel was not known. Photos were not immediately provided.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.