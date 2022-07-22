Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl taken by 28-year-old man near Houston

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for an 11-year-old Missouri City girl who authorities believe was taken by a 28-year-old Texas man, according to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials identified the girl as Imani Stephens who was last ween about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City. The city is about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black-gray shirt with black stripped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and crocs. She has scars on both wrists.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Daniel Diaz who is about 5-foot-8, brown eyes, and weighs about 254 pounds.

Authorities said they could be in a newer model gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call 911.