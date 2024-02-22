Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl missing from Houston area since Wednesday

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from Houston early Wednesday.

Cecilia Alvarado was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 16900 block of Sunshine Street, according to the alert. She was with an unknown adult man and was in danger, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Cecilia is a white female, around 5-foot-5, about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray shirt and black pants when she disappeared.

No description was given of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about Cecilia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

