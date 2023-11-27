Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Pasco area

An Amber Alert has been issued for the abduction of a 14-year-old girl who’s believed to be with a 35-year-old man.

Emma Lludhal, 14, is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark brown sweatshirt, black skirt, and white leggings. She was last seen in the Pasco area on Friday, Nov. 24, at around 3 p.m.

The suspect in the case is Roger Perez-Osorio, 35. He’s described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with the blue letters “CA” and black pants.

The vehicle they may be in is a blue 2006 Honda Civic 4-door or a vehicle with license plate #CK05169.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the West Richland Police Department.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case #23-11804.