Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl taken by men in masks, police say

A teenage girl from Durham is missing and an Amber Alert has been issued Friday.

The Durham Police Department is looking for Anita Hooper, 16.

Hooper was last seen Friday morning. According to Durham police, three Black men wearing masks reportedly took Hooper from a bus stop on Angier Avenue in Durham.

Durham police say the suspects could be driving a blue pickup truck.

No further information has been released about the suspects.

If you have any information that can help police find Hooper, you’re urged to call 911.

