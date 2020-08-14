Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida teenager. She was last seen in Orlando

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 16-year-old girl from Central Florida who police say was forced into car at a gas station in Orlando. They say she may be in danger.

The Orange County teenager was last seen wearing a red baggy T-shirt at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando around 7 a.m. Friday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She has brown eyes, long brown hair, is 5’5 and weighs 135 pounds. Her name is still unknown.

Police describe her abductor as a man in his mid-40’s who is around 5’6, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white V-neck.

Surveillance video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the man and the girl inside the gas station by the counter. As they talk, the man continuously points to the exit. The girl never stops touching one side of her hair and, as they leave, the man looks back briefly.

Cameras outside the gas station also recorded the girl walking to a gray/silver Toyota RAV4 that has the front passenger side door open, the man close behind her.

When the girl enters the car, the man appears to turn away. The video then jumps to another clip of the man walking back, closing the door and then opening it again.

Police believe the pair may be traveling in the 2004, gray/silver Toyota RAV4, with Florida tag 504RXA. A spare tire is attached to the rear of the vehicle and its rear passenger window is also broken, police said.

Anyone with information that can help police find the teenager is asked to contact the FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.