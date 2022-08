An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl and a 6-month-old baby out of Lawton.

Police say that Chasity Sellman’s foster mother reported her missing. Chasity and her infant brother is believed to be with her father, 49-year-old Don Sellman.

A description of their clothing was not immediately released, but police say Sellman may be driving a white Cadillac.

If you have any information, call 911.

This is a developing story.