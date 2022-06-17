Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing from Somersworth, New Hampshire

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two children who police say were abducted my their mother in Somersworth, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, were last seen at their grandmother’s house at 93 Colonial Village Park in Somersworth around 7:30 p.m. Alaina’s phone was left on her bed, according to police.

Alaina is 5′1″-5′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 96 pounds.

Chance is 4′06″- 4′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 68 pounds.

Officials say they were taken through a window by their biological mother, Kaleigh Nichols.

Nichols is a 32-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 125 pounds. She suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues, according to police.

State police believe Nichols took a vehicle from a family member in Maine and was seen at a Somersworth school event on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle is a grey 2009 four-door Honda Civic with a Maine registration of 2827A (Veteran plate).

If contact is made with Alaina Wilson, Chance Wilson and/or Kaileigh Nichols, please notify Somersworth Police Department at (603) 692-3131.

