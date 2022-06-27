Update: Two Idaho kids found safe after allegedly abducted by their babysitter

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Update: The two Idaho children who were allegedly abducted by their 20-year-old babysitter were found safe, the Nampa Police Department said.

The children — 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg — were last seen in Nampa at 423 14th Ave. S, the Amber Alert said. The kids were reportedly taken by Sierra Martinez, who was also located by police, according to a tweet from Nampa police.

Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman by phone that the department is in contact with Martinez and the children’s parents but was not able to provide additional details. It is unclear if Martinez will be arrested or face charges.

Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911 pic.twitter.com/v3f3h45hPb — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) June 27, 2022