UPDATE: Suspect in Hamilton County Amber Alert case still in area, police chief says

UPDATE @ 11:45 p.m., March 2:

The police suspect the woman took 2-year-old Brandon Rozier Jr. from his babysitter’s car early Thursday morning is homeless and has a history of staying in people’s home and stealing their cars, North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand said Thursday night.

Police are looking for Lucy Renee Bullock, 22, in the alleged abduction. A statewide Amber Alert issued for Brandon remained in effect at 11:30 p.m.

>>PHOTOS: Amber Alert for missing toddler from Hamilton County

Chief Schrand, in a briefing with Cincinnati reporters Thursday covered by our news partner WCPO.com, said Bullock’s criminal record is lengthy and includes charges of theft, assault, harassment, carrying concealed weapons and more.

“We believe the suspect is still in the area,” the chief said, noting because of that, the public will play a huge role in the investigation.

“We believe Lucy does not have a lot of resources,” he said. “She doesn’t have any money. She doesn’t have anywhere else to go.”

Police think the toddler was taken from the car at an address on Sterling Avenue in North College Hill. He was last seen at 5 a.m. Thursday.

He is described to be 2 feet tall and 25 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Bullock is believed to be 5-foot-3 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Bullock was last seen in Hamilton County around noon wearing a maroon t-shirt, black bandana, blue jeans and black Uggs.

According to police, the child was dropped off at his babysitter’s house by his mother and when she returned he was gone.

>> CDC issues public health alert as ‘superbug’ spreads across country

Bullock, a friend of the babysitter, took the child and the babysitter’s car without permission and was seen on the neighbor’s ring doorbell camera taking both, police said.

The vehicle involved is a black 2009 Saturn Vue bearing Ohio plate JVU5960. Schrand said the vehicle has duct tape around the rear license plate area and a handicap placard on it.

Story continues

If you see the vehicle, you are asked to dial 911 or local law enforcement.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.

Photo from: Amber Alert

Photo from: Amber Alert Site

Photo from: Amber Alert

Photo from: Amber Alert Website