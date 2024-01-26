Amber Alert issued for 2 sisters missing from Florida foster home. Here's how you can help

An Amber Alert was sent out Thursday afternoon, notifying Florida residents about two missing children.

The children disappeared from their Lake County foster home and are considered endangered.

Anyone who spots the children should not approach. Call 911 or contact law enforcement immediately.

Here's what we know and how you can help find the missing girls.

Who are the missing children?

Tille Williams and her younger sister, Natalia, were last seen in Sorrento around 11 p.m. last night.

Missing are 1-year-old Natalia Williams and her sister, 5-year-old Tilli Williams.

Where were the girls last seen?

The girls' foster mother called the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 7 a.m. Thursday, saying the two girls were missing from their home in Sorrento.

There were last seen at about 11 p.m.

Descriptions of Tilli and Natalia Williams

Natalia and Tilli Williams were reported missing from their foster home Jan. 25, 2024.

Tilli Claire Williams was born June 3, 2018. She's about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair, and brown eyes. Tilli was last seen wearing gray or navy-blue pajamas with multicolored hearts.

Natalia Williams was born May 21, 2022. She is about 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has short brown curly hair. Natalia was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress and pink pants with hearts.

Who is Dixie Stumpner Williams?

"Detectives are looking into the possibility that the juveniles are with their biological mother and father, or if they have any information," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

"The method of travel or how the juveniles left the residence is also unknown. Detectives are working with additional law enforcement resources to enhance the search and response for both juveniles."

"The children may be in the company of Dixie Williams," who also may go by the last name of Stumpner, according to FDLE.

Dixie Williams, 41, was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

"If located, do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately," said the FDLE.

Amber Alert issued for missing girls

An amber alert has been issued for two girls missing from their Sorrento foster home.

An Amber Alert for Tilli and Natalia was sent out by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday.

Florida's Amber Alert program was established in 2000 to "broadcast critical information of an abducted child as quickly as possible to the media and general public."

The plan is meant to alert the public in a much broader scope than just the immediate area where a child disappeared.

The program not only sends emails or free text messages to the public, but also uses road signs and lottery machines to notify the public.

Where is Sorrento in Florida?

Sorrento is located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.

Who to contact if you see the missing girls

Call 911 or:

FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse: 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774)

Lake County Sheriff's Office: 1-352-343-2101

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Amber Alert: 2 girls missing from Lake County foster home