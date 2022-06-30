Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl taken in Mansfield

Jun. 30—A 2-week-old girl is missing from Mansfield after she was taken Wednesday evening by her mother, a known drug addict, police say.

An Amber Alert was issued for the baby, whose name was not released.

The child's mother was identified as 38-year-old Mandy A. Jaynes, who stands 5 feet, 1 inch, weighs 125 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. in the city of Mansfield in Richland County.

The vehicle involved has been found, police said, but the mother and child remain missing.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 or the Mansfield Police Department at 877-262-3764.