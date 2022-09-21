Amber Alert canceled after 3 Greenville children found safe

UPDATE @ 6 p.m.:

An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children out of Greenville, according to police.

“The children have been located and are safe! Thank you everyone for your help,” Greenville Police Department said on social media.

The police department did not say where the children were found.

It is unknown of Kirt Kiser and his mother Beth Kiser are facing any charges.

>> ‘It’s nothing new,’ DPD says license plate readers have been in use for over a decade now

INITIAL REPORT:

An Amber Alert has been issued after three children did not show up for school in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department was notified at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that three children did not show up to school, according to a release.

An investigation found that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser and Kirt’s three children are missing

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban with Ohio Plate JTK6408.

The children are are described as Kamilia Kiser, 8 years old, Kira Kiser, 9 years old and Kian Kiser, 6 years old. They are believed to be in danger, according to police.

Kirt is described as a 29 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 236 pounds. He has short blonde hair with blue eyes.

His mother Beth is described as a 53 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If seen contact 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.

We will update this story as we receive new information.