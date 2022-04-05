Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old last seen in Bothell

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Bothell.

Faith Collins was reported missing shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Mike Johnson with Bothell police.

She’s described as white, 41 inches tall, 38 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and beige pants with black stars. NOTE: The initial information from the Amber Alert had the girl’s height incorrectly listed as 4′1″ tall. Bothell police confirmed that was a typo and she is actually 41 inches tall.

Collins was last seen in the area of Bothell Way Northeast and Northeast 190th Street.

Police said she was left alone in a car as her mother took another child inside their apartment. The family had just returned from a friend’s house.

While she was inside the apartment, she heard the screeching sound of tires. When she went outside, she realized her car was gone with her daughter still inside, according to the Amber Alert.

Bothell police released a similar picture of what the mother’s stolen car looks like. Police are looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with Washington license plate BWW8403.

The car has front end damage.

“If the person that stole that car is listening, we’re begging please, do the right thing. Please turn the car over at a fire department, a police department, a well-lit parking lot, at a grocery store — something. Call 911 get crews en route and police officers en route. Let us get the little girl home to her mom safely,” said Johnson.

Anyone who sees Faith Collins, the car, or has any information is asked to call 911.

This is a similar picture of what the stolen looks like: A 2001 Gold Honda Accord with Washington License plate BWW8403.



