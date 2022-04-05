Kidnapped 3-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert has now been canceled after Faith Collins, 3, was found safe and sound (Fox 13 Seattle)

Police have canceled an Amber Alert after a kidnapped three-year-old girl in Bothell, Washington, was found safe and sound.

The child, Faith Collins, had gone missing at about 2:30am on Tuesday after her horrified mother turned around to see her car being stolen with her daughter still in it.

“Faith Collins’ mother returned from her friend’s house and took her first child into her apartment unit,” the alert explained. “While she was inside, she heard a screeching sound from tires, and when she went out she realized her vehicle was gone while the child was still inside.”

At about 6:30am, however, police found Faith safe in Snohomish County, along with the car, Fox 13 Seattle reported.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow