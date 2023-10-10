Amber Alert: Girl found safe; father turns himself into police

A 4-year-old girl missing out of Durham is safe and her father turned himself into police after he allegedly abducted her, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, Paisley Grayson was last seen on Angier Avenue in Durham.

Paisley was believed to be with Mitchell Grayson, 37, her father.

Police say Grayson broke into a home Saturday, beat one of his daughter’s family members, and then took her.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.

Paisley was not harmed.

