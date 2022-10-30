Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy reported missing in Asheboro

An Amber Alert was issued just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy who have been reported missing, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

Police said Londyn Williams and Deshawn Williams were last seen on Sunday in Asheboro. They are believed to be with three adults.

Londyn Williams is described as a Black female, 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Deshawn Williams is described as a Black male, 2 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said Londyn Williams was last seen wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet.

Deshawn Williams was last seen wearing a red-and-white shirt with tan slacks.

Police believe the children are with 25-year-old Deshawn Devone Williams, 20-year-old Williams Dominic Markel and 24-year-old Haley Sue Harrah.

Police said the suspects were driving a black 2019 Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate that reads JMY3236.

Deshawn Devone Williams is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black ski mask, according to police.

Williams Dominic Markel is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black ski mask, according to police.

Haley Sue Harrah is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes, according to police.

Police said they believe the suspects are heading toward Florida. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at 336-318-6923 or call 911.

