Amber alert issued for 5-year-old girl taken from Chapel Hill in stolen car, police say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a 5-year-old girl after Chapel Hill police say she was abducted in a stolen car.

Chapel Hill police said a car was stolen from Eastgate Shopping Center on East Franklin Street. Arielle Williams was inside. She is 3-feet, 6-inches and 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and Adidas shoes.

The car is a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango with NC license plate TDS 4340. Police say the license plate may have been removed.

The alert was issued at 10:04 p.m.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.