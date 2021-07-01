Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy. Police say he was abducted by his mother

Police are looking for a missing child, 7-month-old Miguel David Lee Ramirez of Ennis, who authorities say was abducted by his mother on Thursday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Faith Reid and an unknown man took the baby from a home located in the 900 block of North Shawnee Street in Ennis, according to a Ennis Police Department Facebook post. A Texas Amber Alert has been issued in the search for the child.

The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the unidentified man. The man then pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father, according to police. The man and woman then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 and fled the area.

The baby is approximately 26 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Faith Reid is described as a white woman, 5’2” tall and weighing 115 pounds with green eyes and blond hair, according to police.

Officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Residents with information should contact the Ennis Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.