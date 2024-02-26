Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old abducted in Palm Beach County. Have you seen Christian?

An Ambert Alert was issued Sunday evening for a child abducted from Palm Beach County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 7-year-old Christian Simeus was last seen on the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in Riviera Beach, Florida.

Christian stands at 3 feet, 7 inches and was spotted wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and red Spider-Man shoes. Authorities believe the child is in the company of 44-year-old Jean Simeus.

The pair may be traveling in a 2019 black BMW 440i Gran Coupe, FDLE says. The car has tinted windows and a Georgia license plate with the number TBZ4664.

Anyone with information on Christian’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.